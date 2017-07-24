With Carpenter and Piscotty out, DeJong hits third

Jul 23, 2017; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) tags out St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter (13) during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: David Banks, Custom)

Though not in the starting lineup, Matt Carpenter took part in batting practice and is not expected to miss much time after being removed from yesterday’s game with what the St. Louis Cardinals explained as tightness in his right quadriceps.

“Much better today,” shared Mike Matheny. “Mostly related to dehydration, actually. Got those levels up. Stronger today, should be available at some point during this game and hopefully be able to start tomorrow.”

With Carpenter out of the lineup, Dexter Fowler is back in the lead-off spot. Paul DeJong moves up to hit third.

“The impact bat — trying not to jostle too many guys too,” said Matheny. “Pauly’s definitely had the kind of at-bats that have given him a chance to at least go into a different spot. You never know how they’re going to respond, he’s been real effective in the eighth spot. So has Grich, so let Grich kind of continue to try and be dangerous down at the bottom. I think we can just plug in multiple guys for a short period of time, but getting Luke Voit back in there, giving Carp today just to make sure that everything’s moving in the right direction–just kind of plug guys in and figure out who might have the best shot in this particular game.”

Piscotty Progressing

Prior to pregame warm-ups, Stephen Piscotty was on the field running along the curve at the back of the infield. On the disabled list since July 15 with a right groin strain, Piscotty also did some quick lateral starts and short runs in the outfield.

“I think I’m getting close,” said Piscotty, who doesn’t have a timetable yet for when he’ll go out on a rehab assignment. “I’m doing the laterals as far as like shuffles–a lot of it is resisted with bands and stuff. I know we don’t have a full BP today, but maybe tomorrow get out there and try to run some balls down.”

Besides the running, Piscotty has also been able to continue throwing and working on his swing.

“Swinging doesn’t affect it, so it’s been nice to be able to work on that without worrying about it.”

