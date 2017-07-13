Wong, Siegrist back from DL; Mejia, Weaver sent to Memphis

Kolten Wong and Kevin Siegrist are returning from the DL. (Photo: USA Today Sports, Custom)

The St. Louis Cardinals will be close to full strength when they return to action this weekend against the Pittsburgh Pirates with Kolten Wong and Kevin Siegrist returning from the disabled list.

Wong and Siegrist were both activated from the 10-day DL Thursday after missing 24 and 17 games respectively. Alex Mejia and Luke Weaver were optioned to Memphis in order to make room on the 25-man roster.

Wong missed 24 games starting on June 15 with a right triceps injury. Earlier in the season he also missed 13 games with a left elbow injury. When on the field this season, Wong has been very productive. His .393 on-base percentage is the best on the team, and his .301 batting average is a career-high. He was 6-for-15 in a four-game rehab stint in Springfield.

Siegrist was activated after a neck injury landed him on the DL on June 23. He made a pair of rehab appearances in Springfield, allowing two runs and four hits in two innings. In 31 MLB games this season, Siegrist has a 4.94 ERA in 31 games.

Weaver threw a total of five scoreless innings in two outings. Mejia had three hits in 14 at-bats, including a home run and two RBIs in a 2-1 win against the Washington Nationals.

The Cardinals will return to action at 6:05 Friday night against the Pirates.

© 2017 KSDK-TV