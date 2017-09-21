Yadi raising money for Puerto Rico hurricane relief

Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) (Photo: USA Today Sports, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis' favorite catcher is trying to raise $1 million to help his home.

Puerto Rico has been battered this hurricane season, first by Irma and now a direct hit by Category 4 hurricane Maria. It was the strongest hurricane to slam into the island in more than 80 years.

Maria left the entire territory without electricity and toppled cell phone towers. It caused landslide and ripped the roofs off buildings.

Thursday, Yadi and his wife Wanda started a GoFundMe account in an attempt to raise $1 million for the island. In just a few hours, the campaign had already raised a few thousand dollars.

Queremos ayudar a nuestra hermosa Isla de Puerto Rico a levantarse!!! Ayudanos!!! #hurricanemaria#pray4pr#teammolina4pr We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!#pray4pr#teammolina4pr A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Sep 21, 2017 at 7:58am PDT

"We need help!!! We want to help our beautiful Island of Puerto Rico get up!!!" Yadi captioned an Instagram post promoting the campaign.

The Cardinal has been sharing updates to his Instagram account throughout hurricane season showing his concern for his home.

Dios Bendiga Nuestra Islita de Puerto Rico! 🙏🏻🙏🏻🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷🇵🇷 #huracanMariaPR A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Sep 19, 2017 at 8:04am PDT

Good luck Yadi! St. Louis supports you!

