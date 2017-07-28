Yadi wants to make it clear: He isn't tired

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws the baseball to starting pitcher Michael Wacha during the third inning against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on May 19, 2017. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI (Photo: BILL GREENBLATT)

ST. LOUIS - On the surface, it made complete sense. Rookie Luke Weaver was making the start last night for the St. Louis Cardinals, so why not give Yadier Molina a break and have Carson Kelly–who caught Weaver all season in Memphis, get the start behind the plate.

Apparently, Yadier Molina took some exception to how the news was relayed in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, where Mitchell Forde wrote that Matheny implied the catcher was tired.

Posting on his Instagram account, Molina made it very clear that is not the case.

I train to play 174 games because that's what it takes to be Champion, I'm not tired and the day I feel tired I'll express it myself. #misinforming A post shared by Yadier Molina (@yadier_marciano_molina) on Jul 28, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

The interpretation that Molina could use the day off was not incorrect, but what was left out of the Post Dispatch article was the continuation of Matheny’s comments in which he praised the play of Yadi.

Here is the full text of Matheny discussing Carson Kelly starting instead of Molina:

“Yeah, it factored in. Also, Yadi’s caught a lot. Yesterday, just kind of watching him around the bases too, you could tell that–he’s doing great. He’s swinging the bat well, playing well defensively. I just think we all know, when you bring a player like Carson in, we’re going to have to keep him engaged if he’s going to be able to contribute and help our club like he needs to. This is a good opportunity for him to get in there with a pitcher, who they’re both very comfortable with how they operate.”

So was Matheny speaking out of turn? Did the Post-Disptach misinform as Molina claims?

Both charges seem overblown.

Yadier Molina has started 85 games and caught 738.0 innings this season–more than any catcher in the Major Leagues. He had caught the previous five games and whether you’re a 35-year old catcher or a 25-year old, it makes sense to get a break here and there–especially in the heat of these late summer games.

Is it a matter of semantics in how the day off should be described? Maybe.

But considering that most players are going to have a biased opinion of their play and condition–as they should, a manager or coach should have an independent perspective on the matter.

Over the years, it would be hard to find someone more complimentary of Yadier Molina than Mike Matheny. And at this point in the season, it seems almost hyper-sensitive for a player to think that a day-off wouldn’t provide some benefit, whether they are actually tired or it’s just an occasion to catch their breath.

It’s not a sign of weakness. And there’s little doubt that Molina could catch 174 or even 184 games if necessary.

But it’s not. It’s okay to have a break here and there and last night was the perfect opportunity to provide as such.

Listen to Matheny's full quote about Molina below:

