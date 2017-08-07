Don Baylor, former AL MVP, dies at 68

Jul 18, 2014; Anaheim, CA, USA; Los Angeles Angels hitting coach Don Baylor before the game against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Former American League MVP and MLB manager Don Baylor died Monday after a long battle with cancer, his family confirmed. He was 68.

Baylor spent 19 seasons in the majors with six teams, including the then-California Angels, where he was tapped as the 1979 league MVP. After he retired as a player in 1988 after one season with the Oakland Athletics, he spent nine seasons as a manager in the majors.

Baylor died at 4:25 a.m. Monday due to complications from multiple myeloma, a cancer of the bone marrow, the Austin American-Statesman reported.

