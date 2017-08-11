Here's what Trevor Rosenthal said before tonight's game Vs. Braves

The Cardinals swept the Braves in Atlanta in May of this season, scoring 21 runs over the three games. St. Louis is 7-2 versus Atlanta since the start of last season, their second-best record versus any NL club (6-1 versus San Diego).

KSDK 4:50 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories