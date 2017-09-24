MLB playoff picture: Yankees clinch berth; Brewers come back from dead

Sep 23, 2017; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Travis Shaw (21) celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning two-run homer against the Chicago Cubs at Miller Park. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Benny Sieu, Custom)

The latest on all of Major League Baseball's remaining pennant races, as we sail toward the regular-season finales on Oct. 1:

Saturday's big winner: The Milwaukee Brewers' chances of winning the NL Central took a serious hit after after losing the first two games of their crucial home series against the division-leading Chicago Cubs. The Brewers found themselves on the doorstep of a third consecutive defeat — twice — before Travis Shaw hit a walk-off two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning. The Brewers also hopped back over the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL wild-card hunt and trail the Colorado Rockies by 1½ games.

Saturday's big loser:After their 6-2 defeat against the Houston Astros, the Los Angeles Angels have now lost six in a row and have fallen back 4½ games of the Minnesota Twins for the AL's second wild card with eight games to play. The Angels were just 1½ behind heading into Tuesday.

Magic matters: The Arizona Diamondbacks can clinch an NL wild-card berth with a win at home against the Miami Marlins or losses by the Brewers (vs. Cubs) and St. Louis Cardinals (at Pittsburgh Pirates).

Today’s can’t-miss game: One last time, it's Cubs at Brewers. A loss and Milwaukee's already slim chances of winning the NL Central will be dealt a nearly fatal blow. Midseason acquisition Jose Quintana (6-3, 3.95 ERA in 12 starts for Chicago) will throw for the defending World Series champions, and he will oppose Chase Anderson (11-3, 2.74 ERA).



AL East

Red Sox (90-64) — Magic number 5

Yankees (86-68) — 4 GB

AL Central

Indians (97-58) — Clinched division

AL West

Astros (95-59) — Clinched division

NL East

Nationals (93-61) — Clinched division

NL Central

Cubs (86-68) — Magic number 4

Brewers (82-73) — 4.5 GB

Cardinals (81-73) — 5 GB

NL West

Dodgers (98-57) — Clinched division

AL wild card

Yankees (86-68) — +5.5

Twins (81-74) —

Angels (76-78) — 4.5 GB

Rangers (76-78) — 4.5 GB

Royals (76-78) — 4.5 GB

Rays (75-79) — 5.5 GB

Mariners (75-80) — 6 GB

NL wild card

Diamondbacks (89-65) — +6

Rockies (83-71) —

Brewers (82-73) — 1.5 GB

Cardinals (81-73) — 2 GB

