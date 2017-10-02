MLB power rankings: Indians end season at No. 1-Cardinals #12

Sep 30, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber (28) and catcher Yan Gomes (7) leave the field during the fourth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

The Cleveland Indians won an American League-best 102 games this season.

They've had quite a stretch run since there 22-game winning streak -- winning 33 of their last 37 games to claim the No. 1 spot in USA TODAY Sports' baseball power rankings for the fourth consecutive and final week.

The 102 victories were the second most in franchise history behind the 1954 team's 111.

From 1 to 30, how they stack up based on voting from our 10-person panel:

TEAM. MOVEMENT

1. Cleveland Indians: --

►Enter the postseason as everybody's favorite to win it all.

2. Houston Astros: --

►Do-or-die this time against the Boston Red Sox.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers: -1

►13-17 since Sept. 1.

4. Washington Nationals: --

►Can the Nationals finally get past the divisional series?

5. Boston Red Sox: --

►David Price embracing new role in the bullpen.

6. Chicago Cubs: +1

►Win it for Lackey!

7. Arizona Diamondbacks: -1

►MVP candidate Paul Goldschmidt finishes September with a .175 batting average.

8. New York Yankees: --

►Joe Girardi: Gary Sanchez is 'my catcher' in the playoffs.

9. Colorado Rockies: +1

►Charlie Blackmon sets MLB record for most RBI by a leadoff man.

10. Minnesota Twins: -1

►From 103 losses to 85 wins.

11. Milwaukee Brewers: --

►End the season with the best record among teams that didn't make the playoffs.

12. St. Louis Cardinals: --

►This isn't the Cardinal Way.

13. Kansas City Royals: --

►Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar tipped their caps in finale.

14. Los Angeles Angels: --

►Mike Trout: Seven seasons, one playoff appearance.

15. Tampa Bay Rays: +1

►Alex Colome is the first Rays reliever to lead the majors in saves.

16. Texas Rangers: -1

►Joey Gallo the first Ranger to hit 40 homers since Josh Hamilton had 43 in 2010.

17. Seattle Mariners: --

►How many deals will GM Jerry Dipoto make this offseason?

18. Baltimore Orioles: --

►Finished last in the AL East for the first time since 2011.

19. Toronto Blue Jays: +1

►Jose Bautista's future with organization remains uncertain.

20. Miami Marlins: -1

►What's more impressive: Stanton's 59 homers or Ichiro's 27 pinch hits?

21. Oakland Athletics: --

►Bob Melvin signed through 2019 season.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates: +1

►GM plans on Andrew McCuthchen returning as their center fielder.

23. Atlanta Braves: -1

►Mercedes-Benz Stadium much cooler than SunTrust Park.

24. San Diego Padres: -2

►Where do fans turn to now with the Chargers in L.A.?

25. Cincinnati Reds: +1

►This week: Reds: 2 wins. Bengals: 1

26. New York Mets: -1

►Matt Harvey happy 'nightmare' season is over. So are the Mets.

27. Philadelphia Phillies: +1

►Pete Mackanin 'disappointed' he's not returning as manager.

28. Chicago White Sox: +1

►Jose Abreu led the AL in total bases.

29. San Francisco Giants: +1

►Won 23 fewer games than in 2016 -- biggest drop in the majors.

30. Detroit Tigers: -1

►Inspiring rally to claim first overall pick in 2018 draft.

