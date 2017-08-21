MLB umpires drop protest after agreeing to meet with Commissioner Rob Manfred

Aug 19, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Home plate umpire Tim Timmons signals for new baseballs wearing a white wristband in protest of 'escalating verbal attacks' at Globe Life Park in Arlington. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jim Cowsert, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Major league umpires dropped their white wristband protests after Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred agreed to meet with their union's governing board to address "verbal attacks and other issues that must be addressed."

After a week in which several major league players and managers voiced pointed complaints about umpiring — including Detroit Tigers second baseman Ian Kinsler calling for the removal of Angel Hernandez "for messing with the games, blatantly" — many umpires wore white wristbands in a show of solidarity.

Sunday, the World Umpires Association announced it was dropping the protest in a show of "good faith" pending the upcoming meeting.

We appreciate the Commissioner's willingness to engage seriously on verbal attacks and other important issues that must be addressed.

To demonstrate our good faith, MLB Umpires will remove the protest white wrist bands pending the requested meeting.

Kinsler was fined, but not suspended, for his comments regarding Hernandez, which drew the ire of the umps' union. Additionally, St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Matheny was ejected after arguing with home plate umpire Chris Segal, noting, "It's not your show, man."

And Chicago Cubs utilityman Ben Zobrist advocated for the use of automated umpires.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM