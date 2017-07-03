The 10 best jokes made about 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge standing next to 5-foot-6 Jose Altuve

Jul 2, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) reacts as New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) reaches second base on a double at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas B. Shea-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Thomas Shea, Custom)

In the great tradition of Very Tall Person Stands Next to Shorter Person, we present: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge standing next to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve:

Judge is just over a foot taller, which makes this a fantastic shot, and naturally, people on Twitter made jokes:



The moment before Judge ate Altuve in one bite.

Judge: "Felt a raindrop. I think it's raining."

Altuve: "I don't feel anything."

Judge: "It's still falling. Should reach you any minute."



Altuve looks like a hobbit standing next to Aaron Judge.



Judge is a large human. . Altuve is part of the lollipop guild. . They must be getting ready to shoot an American Express commercial

A pitch at Jose Altuve's face is still a strike for Aaron Judge.

Aaron Judge is the NBA Western Conference.

Jose Altuve is the NBA Eastern Conference.



Judge: What are you doing after the game?

Altuve: My mom is picking me up and we're going to Chuckie Cheese".



Great job, everyone.

