The 10 best jokes made about 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge standing next to 5-foot-6 Jose Altuve

In the great tradition of Very Tall Person Stands Next to Shorter Person, we present: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge standing next to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve:
Judge is just over a foot taller, which makes this a fantastic shot, and naturally, people on Twitter made jokes:
The moment before Judge ate Altuve in one bite.
Judge: "Felt a raindrop. I think it's raining."
Altuve: "I don't feel anything."
Judge: "It's still falling. Should reach you any minute."
Altuve looks like a hobbit standing next to Aaron Judge.
Judge is a large human. . Altuve is part of the lollipop guild. . They must be getting ready to shoot an American Express commercial
A pitch at Jose Altuve's face is still a strike for Aaron Judge.
Aaron Judge is the NBA Western Conference.
Jose Altuve is the NBA Eastern Conference.
Judge: What are you doing after the game?
Altuve: My mom is picking me up and we're going to Chuckie Cheese".
Great job, everyone.
