The 10 best jokes made about 6-foot-7 Aaron Judge standing next to 5-foot-6 Jose Altuve

By: Charles Curtis , KSDK 9:26 AM. CDT July 03, 2017

In the great tradition of Very Tall Person Stands Next to Shorter Person, we present: New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge standing next to Houston Astros star Jose Altuve:

 Judge is just over a foot taller, which makes this a fantastic shot, and naturally, people on Twitter made jokes:

 
The moment before Judge ate Altuve in one bite. 
Judge: "Felt a raindrop. I think it's raining."

Altuve: "I don't feel anything."

Judge: "It's still falling. Should reach you any minute."
 
Altuve looks like a hobbit standing next to Aaron Judge.
 
Judge is a large human.  . Altuve is part of the lollipop guild.  . They must be getting ready to shoot an American Express commercial  
A pitch at Jose Altuve's face is still a strike for Aaron Judge. 
Aaron Judge is the NBA Western Conference.

Jose Altuve is the NBA Eastern Conference.
 
Judge: What are you doing after the game?
Altuve: My mom is picking me up and we're going to Chuckie Cheese".
 
Great job, everyone.

