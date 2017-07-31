Yankees add former Cardinal Garcia from Twins, Gray still in play as deadline looms

Mar 7, 2017; Bradenton, FL, USA;Atlanta Braves Jamie Garcia (54) pitches in the first inning of the spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at McKechnie Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jonathan Dyer, Custom)

NEW YORK – Jaime Garcia is joining the Yankees rotation.

On the eve of Monday’s 4 p.m. non-waiver trade deadline, the Yankees acquired the left-handed Garcia from the Twins in exchange for minor league pitchers Dietrich Enns and Zack Littell.

And the Yankees are still searching for additional starting pitching, with Oakland’s Sonny Gray as their primary target.

“That’d be pretty nice, too,’’ Todd Frazier said of possibly acquiring the right-handed Gray. “He’s pretty nasty, his changeup is pretty much a two-seam fastball. He throws mid-90s and he’s got a good slider too. When healthy he’s a really good pitcher.’’

Garcia, 31, is eligible for free agency at season’s end and had been recently traded from the Braves to the Twins, who have apparently reconsidered their status as a playoff contender.

“He knows how to pitch. He’ll help us,’’ Yankees pitching coach Larry Rothschild said of Garcia, who could slot into the rotation on Thursday, when the Yanks open a series at Cleveland.

“He’s an experienced starter…a guy that’s pitched in some high leverage situations,’’ said manager Joe Girardi. “We’re excited that we got him.’’

Garcia was 5-7 this year with a 4.29 ERA in 19 starts this year, 18 with Atlanta. He was a member of the 2011 world champion Cardinals, posting a 1.80 ERA in two World Series starts.

Enns, 26, a lefty, had a 1.99 ERA in eight combined games (seven starts) with Class AAA Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and the Gulf Coast League Yankees.

Littell, 21, a righty, was 14-1 with a 1.87 ERA in 20 combined games (18 starts) with Class AA Trenton and Class A Tampa.

Garcia is “a real good pickup,’’ said Frazier, who faced the lefty in the NL.

A fastball-slider-change-up pitcher, Garcia “hides the ball well, (especially) against lefties…it’s a tough at-bat.’’ Garcia’s fastball is not overpowering, “but it’s a heavier fastball and he’s got a real good change-up too. Just a good mixture of everything.’’

GM Brian Cashman has now acquired Frazier, relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson and Garcia since last July 19, and the Yankees were still very much in on Gray as the deadline approached.

“It goes to show you that we’re in a good situation right now,’’ Frazier said. “We’re trying to add some more pieces to get where we need to be, and that’s first off winning the division.

“It’s really exciting to see that we’re making a push here and they’re making a push as well (in the front office) to get the best possible players they can get.’’

