MLS stadium funding bill passes Board of Aldermen

Aerial view rendering of the proposed SC STL stadium. This view to the West illustrates the front of the facility at Market and Union Station. Photo via HOK (Photo: HOK, Custom)

ST. LOUIS - The people of St. Louis will vote on a MLS stadium funding bill in April.

The St. Louis Board of Aldermen passed the bill Friday morning on a 19-7-1 vote. It now heads to Mayor Francis Slay's desk for a signature.

Investment group SC STL wants to build the 20,000 seat stadium just west of Union Station. It's expected to cost nearly $200 million. Taxpayers are being asked to pay for $60 million of that.

Earlier this week, SC STL submitted St. Louis' application to the MLS.

St. Louis is competing against several cities for a new team, including San Diego, Sacramento and Detroit.

