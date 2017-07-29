Morales paves way in Rascals Friday night win

The River City Rascals (34-31) scored five unanswered runs and defeated the Traverse City Beach Bums (24-39), 5-1, Friday night in the series opener at Wuerfel Park in Traverse City, Michigan.

The win snaps the Rascals brief two game losing streak and they have now won nine of the past ten games against the Beach Bums dating back to the start of the 2016 campaign.

Early on however, it was the Beach Bums who held a lead and they struck first in the bottom of the opening frame with a bases loaded RBI single from Alexis Rivera against Rascals starter Tim Koons.

In total, Koons allowed three hits that inning and he would go on to allow just three hits the rest of his outing and earned his fourth win of the year.

The fourth year Rascal lasted 6.2 innings giving up the run, earned, on six hits and struck out a season high nine.

His offense first took the lead in the top of the fifth inning and it came via a RBI each from Mike Jurgella and Johnny Morales against the opponents starter John Havird, who would take the loss.

Braxton Martinez led off the inning with a single, his first of three hits, and he would get to third on a one out double Brandon Thomas.

With the middle infield playing back, Jurgella bounced a ball to the Beach Bums shortstop to drive in Martinez and tie the game at one and Morales followed that with a double down the left field line to plate Thomas.

Morales’s double would go on to be the game winning run and he drove in Thomas once again in the seventh inning, this time on a RBI single against reliever Joe Mello that extended the Rascals to lead to 3-1.

The Rascals added to their lead and scored their final two runs in the eighth inning with a RBI each from Thomas and Morales.

In total, the Rascals tallied 12 hits and Morales led the way with three hits and three RBI. Martinez also tallied three hits, his first time accomplishing that this season and Thomas had a big night notching a pair of hits, two stolen bases and scored three of the Rascals five runs.

“It’s a little but tough to see at this park but I was able to put the barrel on the ball and things worked out today,” Morales said. “It’s good to win the first game of the series, especially after a long night on the bus.”

With the 5-1 win, the Rascals have now outscored the Beach Bums 37-7 in the first four games of the season series and look to win their fifth straight against the opponent Saturday night.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with southpaw Hector Hernandez on the mound.

