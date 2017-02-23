Museum to showcase Cub-Cardinals rivalry

Chicago Cubs baseball catcher Leo Gabby Hartnett standing behind home plate during an Opening Day game against the National League's St Louis Cardinals at a National League ballpark, St Louis, Missouri, 1930. (Photo: Chicago History Museum, Custom)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The historic and longtime rivalry between the Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will be the subject of an exhibit at Springfield's Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum starting next month.



"Cubs vs. Cardinals: The Rivalry" was developed with the help of both teams and the National Baseball Hall of Fame and opens March 24, museum officials said. It will feature rare artifacts and photographs and span players from Mordecai Brown and Rogers Hornsby to recent stars like Jake Arrieta and Yadier Molina.



Photos: Classic moments and players from the rivalry





Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson said the intent of the exhibit is to "animate the stories associated with one of baseball's most celebrated rivalries and two of the most enthusiastic fan bases these teams represent."Items planned for the exhibit includes the second-base bag stolen by the Cardinals' Lou Brock to break the modern record for steals in a season, and the cap worn by Cubs pitcher Kerry Wood when he struck out 20 batters.Baseball fans also will be able to interact with the exhibit and share their own rivalry memories, answer trivia questions and play a home run derby.Museum officials said the exhibit will span 150 years, highlighting the teams' famous broadcasters, championships, trades and home run races.There is no extra fee to see the displays, which will be on display in an area dedicated to rotating exhibitions. A series of special events also are planned, including a talk from an expert on Civil War-era baseball and a screening of the movie "Field of Dreams."

