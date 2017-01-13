Muzzin, Pearson lead LA Kings' 5-1 rout of struggling Blues

Jan 12, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings left wing Tanner Pearson (70) collides with St. Louis Blues defenseman Joel Edmundson (6) in the third period during a NHL hockey game at Staples Center. The Kings defeated the Blues 5-1. (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Jake Muzzin and Tanner Pearson scored two goals apiece in the Los Angeles Kings' fourth victory in six games, 5-1 over the St. Louis Blues Thursday night.



Trevor Lewis also scored and Peter Budaj made 21 saves for the Kings, who raced to a 4-0 lead early in the second period with a rare offensive burst from one of the NHL's lowest-scoring teams.



Los Angeles chased Jake Allen with Muzzin's second goal, sending the St. Louis goalie to the bench early in his second straight game.



Paul Stastny scored on a skate deflection for the Blues, who have lost four of six. Carter Hutton replaced Allen and gave up two quick goals to Pearson.

(© 2017 KSDK)