76ers' Markelle Fultz (ankle) to miss remainder of Summer League

LAS VEGAS — Markelle Fultz will miss the remainder of NBA Summer League, which concludes on July 17, after suffering a sprained left ankle during Saturday night's game against the Golden State Warriors in Las Vegas, a person with knowledge of the injury told USA TODAY Sports. The person spoke under the condition of anonymity because the severity of the injury had not yet been announced.

Fultz is expected to return to normal basketball activities in one-to-two weeks.

Fultz, who rolled his ankle in the second half and was helped to the locker room by two teammates, sent out a tweet telling fans that he's OK. But you can expect the Sixers to err on the side of caution, as Fultz — the 19-year-old No. 1 overall draft pick — is already viewed as a franchise cornerstone.

Though not nearly as extreme, this scenario feels all too familiar for Sixers fans, who have seen the team's top picks riddled by injuries in recent years.

Last summer, No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons suffered a broken right foot in training camp and missed his entire rookie campaign. Joel Embiid, who Philadelphia selected with the third overall pick in 2014, missed his first two seasons after undergoing two right foot surgeries.

"I'm a little bit punch-drunk with the injuries that we've had with our first players selected over the years," head coach Brett Brown said during the ESPN telecast.

But Sixers Summer League coach Lloyd Pierce said he was trying not to look at it that way.

"It's easy to put that on the history that we've gone through, but no, it's just part of the game," Pierce said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

