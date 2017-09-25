Dwyane Wade, Bulls agree to buyout after one season

Mar 12, 2017; Boston, MA, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Dwyane Wade (3) reaches for a loose ball during the second half of the Boston Celtics 100-80 win over the Chicago Bulls at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - NBA veteran Dwyane Wade has choices.

Wade and the Chicago Bulls reached a buyout agreement Sunday, a person familiar with the negotiations told USA TODAY Sports. The person requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak publicly until the decision was announced by the team.

Wade, who was scheduled to earn $23.8 million with Chicago this season, is expected to clear waivers and then decide what team is best for him — a 35-year-old shooting guard who can help a contender.

What team will that be? Miami Heat? Cleveland Cavaliers? Oklahoma City Thunder? San Antonio Spurs?

Each offer interesting opportunities.

Wade, an eight-time All-NBA honoree, spent 13 of his 14 seasons with the Heat and won three championships with the franchise. Though he left the team in free agency in 2016, he considers Miami home, and despite any ill will at the time, this is a situation where both sides can reconcile. Heat president Pat Riley understands what Wade means to the region and the team.



Wade could be drawn to Cleveland because of his close friend LeBron James. The pair worked out recently, with Wade posting on Instagram: "To say we had a great week of work would be an understatement. We both helped push each other to go outside of our comfort zones. #Itjusfeelsdifferent #Year15 #Brotherhood."

With Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony in Oklahoma City, the Thunder can make a compelling pitch, too.

And the chance to play for Gregg Popovich and the Spurs has its merits.

Wade would have a different, reduced role with each of those teams, but he still averaged 18.3 points on 43.4% shooting with the Bulls last season.

