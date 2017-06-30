Lakers fans ask team to retire Kobe's last name after seeing Thomas Bryant's jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers introduced rookies Thomas Bryant, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart on Thursday. After the team tweeted out photos of all of them and their jerseys, some Lakers fans called out Bryant.
Fans don’t like seeing the last name “Bryant” on the back of a jersey that doesn’t belong to Kobe Bryant. They hilariously tweeted out comments saying the Lakers need to retire the last name or Bryant needs to change his last name.
It’s true. It does look weird.
