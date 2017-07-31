Once bankrupt, ex-Celtics star Antoine Walker now teaching dangers of NBA wealth

Jun 22, 2017; Brooklyn, NY, USA; NBA prospects pose for a group photo before the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Custom)

Antoine Walker had it all.

At 19 years old, lauded for his role with the "untouchable" championship-winning Kentucky Wildcats, he was taken with the sixth overall pick in the 1996 NBA draft by the Boston Celtics.

He quickly made his presence felt at the next level, leading the Celtics in scoring (17.5 points per game) and rebounding (nine per game) en route to a spot on the NBA's All-Rookie First Team.

Over the next decade, he became an NBA Live cover athlete, a three-time All-Star, an NBA champion, and the recipient of over $108 million in contract money.

In 2010, two years after he played his final NBA game, it was all gone.

The temptations — the cars, the clothes, the pressure to help family and friends — that came with the fame and fortune caught up to Walker, and he was forced to file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

"That process of me playing in the NBA created a very expensive lifestyle for myself," Walker told USA TODAY Sports in a phone interview last month. "I lived a very good lifestyle where I took care of not only myself, (but) my brothers and sisters. I was the oldest of six, so I watched my mom raise us by herself. I have two kids of my own ... and I brought friends along on the journey as well. I ran with a group of friends, seven or eight of us that grew up in the same neighborhood. I kind of took them on this journey with me throughout the NBA and made sure that they enjoyed the fruits of my labor too."

Walker, who would never wear the same suit twice and owned more cars than he could count on one hand, accelerated his financial downfall when he dove into real estate.

"In the process of taking care of (friends and family) and myself and creating a lifestyle for myself, seven years into my career I decided I wanted to venture off into real estate," Walker said. " ... Eventually, four years down the line, it ended up going bad. Recession hit, 2007, 2008. ... The downfall, the mistake that I made, was being the personal guarantor of the real estate company and putting up my personal financial portfolio in order to get these loans and this money."

After spending over two years in bankruptcy, Walker was given a new lease on life, announcing in 2013 that he was debt free.

Now, he's trying to "change the narrative."

In addition to working as an analyst for SEC Network and 120 Sports, Walker serves as a consultant to Morgan Stanley Global Sports and Entertainment, where he in 2014 helped launch a financial education program designed to steer young athletes down the proper path and prevent them from falling victim to the pitfalls he faced when he entered the NBA.

As he travels across the country to share his cautionary tale, Walker says his goal is to "make a really negative story into a positive story.

"But also, (to use this) platform to one: share my story, and two: educate young student athletes on finances, so when they do make this money, that they don't make the same mistakes that I made and really work hard and try to really change this thought process of athletes going broke."

