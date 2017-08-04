Shaq believes 'the man way upstairs' was to blame for his bad free throw shooting

Mar 10, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; NBA former player Shaquille O'Neal watches a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Toronto Raptors in the third quarter at Philips Arena. The Hawks won 105-99. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brett Davis, Custom)

HANOVER, Md. — According to the experts, the problem was that Shaquille O’Neal broke his wrist as a child and it never healed properly. Or that he didn’t practice enough — that’s what Dave Hopla, who’s worked as a shooting coach for the Detroit Pistons and currently runs clinics around the country teaching the art of shooting — told me.

“He had a very flat shot, he didn’t get the ball up in the air and he had the ball sitting on his fingertips and not on his fingerpads,” he said. His elbow, he pointed out, was always out.

There were the theories about the yips, the theories that his hands were too big (which is a little ridiculous when you think about it because lots of professional basketball players have just fine free throw shots and big hands).

But O’Neal said its none of that. See, according to O’Neal, it was just a divine intervention.

“The theory is, it was the man way upstairs’ way of keeping me humble,” he said. “Seriously. Because the way I played, the way I made everyone else around me better, all of the publicity I was doing — imagine if I was doing that and had shot 90 percent from the free throw line. I would have been arrogant. I’d probably be so arrogant. So it was just his way of saying ‘hey, buddy, you’re just like everybody else.”

O’Neal was revisiting the topic of his free throws because he was challenged to a free throw contest by David Cordish, the chairman of the Cordish Companies, at his casino in a town halfway between Baltimore and Washington DC. O’Neal said he agreed to do it because Cordish was persistent in his tweets to him and he recognized his name from the real estate market.

He seemed absolutely prepared to lose to a man 32 years his senior with no NBA experience on his resume. He didn’t practice for this contest, he said.

“We want to give people something to talk about. It would be pretty cool, if I got beat by a 77-year-old,” he said. “That would be a great story. We want to compete, I’m not going to just give to him. So hopefully I make some. If I don’t, I don’t.”

(In the end, the two tied, each making six free throws a piece).

But contrary to Hopla’s assessment, he did practice when he was in the league. He practiced a lot.

“I tried to make 200 a day,” he said. “And then when I got really big time and was able to build gyms in my house, I shot all the time. But there’s a difference between playing craps at your house with your boys and going to Mr. Cordish’s casino and playing craps. When I’m by myself I shoot like Steve Kerr. But it’s just something about when I’m in a game, there’s pressure, I just tighten up.”

Has he ever seen a sports psychologist about that?

“No,” he said. “I don’t believe in that.”

