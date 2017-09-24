National champion North Carolina men's basketball team won't visit White House

Apr 3, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams cuts down the net after defeating the Gonzaga Bulldogs in the championship game at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Bob Donnan, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Add the 2017 North Carolina Tar Heels to a growing list of team's not visiting President Trump at the White House.

A team spokesman said via email to USA TODAY Sports that the men's basketball national champs won't make their celebratory trip to the White House, despite being invited.

The statement: "We are not going to the White House this year, The team was fine with going, but we could not find a date that worked for both the basketball team and the White House."

Head coach Roy Williams has been critical of the president. Back in March, Williams commented on President Trump's tweets after an ACC tournament game.

“ ... Now everybody’s has got social media, and we don’t need “The New York Times” to find out what in the dickens is going on in the country. You know, our president tweets out more (expletive) than anybody I’ve ever seen. We’ve got social media," said Williams.

The news comes just hours after President Trump took to Twitter to withdraw an invitation to the NBA champion Golden State Warriors after members of the team reiterated their stance that they didn’t want to visit the White House, as is customary for championship teams to do.

Trump also bashed NFL players who protest the national anthem at a rally in Alabama on Friday night.

