10 observations from Week 7: College football is the best

Oct 14, 2017; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU Tigers running back Derrius Guice (5) is thrown into the air by LSU cheerleaders following a win against the Auburn Tigers in a game at Tiger Stadium.. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Derick E. Hingle, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - 1. This sport is the best

At one point Saturday afternoon, you needed three sets of eyes and about six TV screens to take in everything that was happening at once. And it was all breathtaking, every bit of it. LSU coming back from a 20-0 deficit against Auburn, Oklahoma blowing the lead, then taking it right back against Texas, Miami coming back on Georgia Tech in a monsoon and a few other great games at the same time made for a terrific viewing experience.

And even though we know how crazy this sport is from week to week, the sheer unpredictability of when and where the great games will be — and the wild emotional swings during the games themselves — make this the most exciting sport going right now bar none.

2. Clemson isn’t done

I’m willing to write Friday night off as an extremely uncharacteristic performance for the Tigers. They were disinterested at times, undisciplined at others, and the management of the quarterback position was baffling. Why start Kelly Bryant if he’s gimpy and can’t run the usual playbook, a huge part of which is the quarterback run game? Bryant couldn’t move around well enough to protect himself, and it eventually got him hurt worse. Let’s hope his concussion isn’t serious and he’s able to come back quickly. (Clemson’s bye week is well-timed in this case.)

I also have questions about why Zerrick Cooper, who was completely ineffective, played rather than freshman Hunter Johnson, who has far more upside? Either way, Clemson could have escaped this game if its defense hadn’t given up so many big plays and taken some really bad penalties. That doesn’t usually happen. Let’s not go overboard about the playoff here. If the Tigers win the rest of their games, they’re probably good to go. One lingering issue, though, is concerning. Losing kicker Greg Huegel to a freak injury has turned out to be very costly, and I’m not sure Clemson can afford to try very many field goals the rest of the way.

3. We should be talking more about Ohio State

Look, the schedule has been bad. And the Oklahoma loss can’t be erased from the record. But we have to at least allow for the possibility that the Buckeyes have figured some things out offensively over the last month. In the end, we know this team has one of the three most talented rosters in college football. And if J.T. Barrett can manage a functional passing game against top-level competition, Ohio State has as good a chance as anybody to win it all.

Do the splashy scores against UNLV, Rutgers, Maryland and Nebraska translate to Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and eventually someone like Alabama? We’ll start to find out in two weeks when Ohio State hosts the Nittany Lions. We should probably wait until then to draw any conclusions But it feels at least a little bit like we’ve overlooked Ohio State too much since the Oklahoma game.

4. Butch Jones is near the end

It’s not official, of course, but how can Tennessee continue with him as the head coach? The offensive ineptitude is truly awful, as the Vols haven’t scored a touchdown since the first half Sept. 23 against UMass. Obviously Jarrett Guarantano was not an upgrade over Quinten Dormady at quarterback. The Vols can run the ball a little bit, but South Carolina just teed off on Guarantano in passing situations and killed drives. At 3-3 with road games against Alabama and Kentucky coming up, the Vols have dug a huge hole, and probably too big for Jones to climb out of.

Sure, he’s recruited well for next year, and Tennessee doesn’t want to make a change. But the fan base has totally lost confidence in this coaching staff, and it’s hard to blame them. There was a window of opportunity for Jones to rise to the top of the East, he missed it, and now they’re sinking back down to the bottom. We’ll see whether athletics director John Currie makes the move in the next 48 hours or whether Tennessee waits a little longer - perhaps after the Alabama game, which would make some sense.

5. Miami is living a lie

This isn’t a top-10 team, much less “back” as some of its fans want to proclaim. Hey, give Mark Richt and his guys credit for getting to 5-0 after coming from behind to beat Georgia Tech 25-24 on a last-second field goal. This is now consecutive weeks in which Miami has had to drive the length of the field and score to win. Against Florida State, the Canes took a risk and went for the touchdown rather than settle for a field goal and watched it pay off on an incredible play.

This time, Miami faced fourth-and-10 beyond field goal range but converted on an extremely fortunate carom after Georgia Tech’s defensive back appeared like he would knock it down. A win’s a win, sure, and Miami is riding a wave right now. But that luck will even out at some point, and a loss is coming sooner rather than later. Richt is doing a great job this year and in recruiting. I can envision Miami as a legitimate threat next year, but for right now this team is a big cut below the elite.



6. Gus Malzahn won’t have a fun week

Auburn’s drive chart in the second half was U-G-L-Y. Punt, punt, punt, punt, turnover on downs, turnover on downs. That’s how you end up blowing a big lead on the road. Auburn just didn’t have the margin for error to lose this game if it was going to be in the national title race. Maybe — and it’s a big maybe — the Tigers can recover and beat both Alabama and Georgia at home.

But this was a massive missed opportunity after the Tigers had started to look like a somewhat dominant team. Combined with the other drama going on in the Auburn athletic department right now, losing a game like this helps nobody’s cause.

7. Kevin Sumlin trending up, Jim McElwain trending down

It’s time to say it. Kevin Sumlin has done a hell of a job with this team since the UCLA disaster. The Aggies are 5-2 after a 19-17 win at Florida, and there’s a very good chance they’re going to win nine games. This is a young team, too, and Kellen Mond’s development week by week has been impressive. Who knows what the big money at A&M is thinking right now, but how can you look at this team and think a coaching change is going to be a magic wand to make them compete with Alabama? It’s time for the adults at Texas A&M to look in the mirror and slow way, way down on running Sumlin out of town.

On the other hand, you can see McElwain sliding toward dangerous territory by the end of this season. Though it would be hard to comprehend any scenario in which McElwain lost his job this year — Florida is coming off consecutive SEC title game appearances under him — the trajectory is bad and the offensive problems have not been fixed in any way, shape or form. A lot of the good bounces Florida got in close games before are now going the other way, so close wins are turning into close losses. That’s a dangerous development.

8. Louisville is a tire fire

We are going to look back at Lamar Jackson’s career as one of the poorest jobs any coach has done of surrounding a true superstar with players who can help him. Jackson is still terrific, and he still puts up numbers, but Louisville is just 4-3 after losing at home to Boston College. Boston College!

Louisville has lost six of its last nine games against FBS teams dating to 2016. For all the talk about Petrino going to other schools, maybe the better question is whether he has already peaked as a coach. Because he just hasn’t done a very good job with this team at all.

9. Michigan’s offense needs some creativity

The Wolverines are a hard to team to watch. The offense is super predictable, there aren’t a lot of big play threats, and they seem to hit a wall when they get into the red zone. It’s been a problem all year and it was again at Indiana, where Michigan escaped with a 27-20 overtime victory. This doesn’t seem to be a fixable problem for this year.

John O’Korn was 10-for-20 for 58 yards passing. Do you realize how ridiculous that is for a team coached by Jim Harbaugh? MIchigan is still technically in the mix at 5-1, but they’re going to need to be way, way, way better next week against Penn State. One positive: Maybe they found something with running back Karan Higdon, who went off for 200 yards on 25 carries.

10. For a week without two top-25 teams playing each other, it didn’t turn out too bad.

Let’s do it again next week.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM