Dorial Green-Beckham released by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have released Dorial Green-Beckham, the wide receiver they traded for last August. He had been a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2014.

Green-Beckham had just 36 catches for 392 yards last season for the Eagles.

The Eagles added four wide receivers in the offseason – including Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor, the team’s first-round pick in 2015, are also on the roster.

In 2013, Green-Beckham was kicked off the team while in college at Missouri because of a domestic violence charge and two drug arrests. He sat out the next season at Oklahoma under NCAA transfer rules, then decided to enter the NFL draft.

Green-Beckham had a promising rookie season, with 32 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs.

