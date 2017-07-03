Dorial Green-Beckham released by Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday they have released Dorial Green-Beckham, the wide receiver they traded for last August. He had been a second-round pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2014.
Green-Beckham had just 36 catches for 392 yards last season for the Eagles.
The Eagles added four wide receivers in the offseason – including Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith. Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor, the team’s first-round pick in 2015, are also on the roster.
In 2013, Green-Beckham was kicked off the team while in college at Missouri because of a domestic violence charge and two drug arrests. He sat out the next season at Oklahoma under NCAA transfer rules, then decided to enter the NFL draft.
Green-Beckham had a promising rookie season, with 32 catches for 569 yards and 4 TDs.
