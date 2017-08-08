Former quarterback Boomer Esiason says he probably has CTE

Jan 10, 2014; New York, NY, USA; former NFL football player Boomer Esiason in attendance during a game between the New York Rangers and the Dallas Stars at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Custom)

Former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason seems resigned to the fact that he could have a brain injury from his years of playing football.

"If I died tomorrow and my brain was taken and researched and it was found that I had CTE, which, most likely I have," he said Monday on his radio show "Boomer and Carton."

"All football players probably have it, the way I read it and the way I see it."

Esiason was discussing the recent study by the Boston University School of Medicine and the VA Boston Healthcare System that showed 110 out of 111 former NFL football players who donated their brains to science showed signs of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

While the NFL said more research is needed, the league is currently paying out a $1 billion lawsuit to former players and wives of deceased former players. The suit, filed in 2011, said the league didn't warn former players about the dangers of concussions.

Esiason indicated that the studies, lawsuits and awareness will make football better moving forward.

"The more we learn about our brains, the better it is for the guys who are playing today," Esiason said. "The good news for the guys who are playing today, especially those who are playing for a long period of time, is they get paid a hell of a lot more money than we did. They have much better benefits and retirement benefits than we do."

