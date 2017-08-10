Massive brawl breaks out between the Rams and Chargers at training camp

Aug 9, 2017; Irvine, CA, USA; The Los Angeles Rams fight with Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Jamaal Jones (1) during joint practice at Microsemi Field at UC Irvine. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kelvin Kuo, Custom)

The Chargers haven’t played a home game in Los Angeles yet, but they’re already getting started on their rivalry with the Los Angeles Rams.

The two teams held a joint practice on Wednesday, and these things almost always lead to fights. It’s hot outside, they’re playing against a different team and many are competing for jobs. Tensions are running high, and Wednesday’s practice was no exception.

When Trumaine Johnson pushed Dontrelle Inman following a pass interference call, it led to punches thrown. But the real highlight of this fight came from Keenan Allen. Watch as the Chargers’ Allen came swooping in an leveled the Rams’ Nickell Robey-Coleman.

