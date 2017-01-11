Report: Chargers could announce L.A. move as early as Thursday

Los Angeles went 21 seasons without an NFL franchise. Now it appears the city is about to have its second team lined up for arrival.
Spanos was set to address Chargers employees at the team facility on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.
"We do not have a comment," a league spokesman told USA TODAY Sports when asked about the report.
In his first tweet in more than eight months, quarterback
The NFL finance committee had a meeting on Wednesday in New York City but NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman told The Los Angeles Times: "There was little to no discussion on the topic of the Chargers."
The potential move would bring an end to the team's 55-year run in the city. The Chargers first were formed in Los Angeles in 1960 before moving the following season to San Diego.
The Chargers had until next Tuesday to exercise their option for relocation after their deadline was extended.
In November, San Diego voters struck down a ballot measure seeking to fund a new stadium through a hotel tax.
