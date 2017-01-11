Report: Chargers could announce L.A. move as early as Thursday

A San Diego Chargers fan holds up a sign referencing the possible move to Los Angeles by the team during the second half of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Qualcomm Stadium. The Chiefs won 37-27. Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Custom)

Los Angeles went 21 seasons without an NFL franchise. Now it appears the city is about to have its second team lined up for arrival.

The San Diego Chargers could announce the franchise's relocation to Los Angeles as soon as Thursday, according to ESPN, joining the Rams one year after the team moved from St. Louis.

But owner Dean Spanos has not made the move official by filing relocation paperwork, nor has he notified officials in either city of his intentions, ESPN reported.

Spanos was set to address Chargers employees at the team facility on Thursday morning, according to multiple reports.

"We do not have a comment," a league spokesman told USA TODAY Sports when asked about the report.

In his first tweet in more than eight months, quarterback Philip Rivers wrote Wednesday night, "Goodbye San Diego."

The NFL finance committee had a meeting on Wednesday in New York City but NFL executive vice president Eric Grubman told The Los Angeles Times: "There was little to no discussion on the topic of the Chargers."

The potential move would bring an end to the team's 55-year run in the city. The Chargers first were formed in Los Angeles in 1960 before moving the following season to San Diego.

The Chargers had until next Tuesday to exercise their option for relocation after their deadline was extended.

In November, San Diego voters struck down a ballot measure seeking to fund a new stadium through a hotel tax.

USA Today