Sports broadcasters join anthem protest debate

It’s not just the athletes and team owners responding to controversial comments from President Trump about players kneeling in protest during the national anthem.

Now, many in the sports broadcasting world have joined the conversation, including those with connections to St. Louis.

On the NFL Network’s “NFL GameDay Morning,” former St. Louis Ram Marshall Faulk said mixing politics and football was new territory.

“It’s always said, when you're talking about sports, what you don't mix it with: politics. And we try to stay away from that, but politics has made its way into our game,” he said.

Faulk added, he was disappointed by President Trump’s comments.

“I just believe that its sad that our president lacks the moral compass on things to say and things to talk about,” he added. “When we have so much going on in our country, you want to attack people for expressing themselves and their freedoms in this country?”

On the same broadcast, fellow former St. Louis Ram Kurt Warner also expressed disappointment in the criticisms directed at athletes who kneel, when people claim those athletes are disrespecting the military.

“We have this narrative that the protests are contradictory to the flag and contradictory to the military. I don’t see them that way, I see them as complementary to the ideals of the flag, to the military and what they fought for – the service men and women and what they fought for,” Warner said.

“I have not heard one player who has not been more than grateful to our military. This isn’t about that at all. It’s about standing up for the ideas of the flag.”

On CNN Monday, sports broadcaster Bob Costas shared his thoughts on the issue.

“What’s happened here is, what was already an issue raised primarily by Colin Kaepernick, has expanded beyond the point that Kaepernick was trying to make, which is a very valid point, and now it’s become near universal disgust with the president’s insulting remarks.”

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, was the first to take a knee during the national anthem in 2016. His goal was to bring awareness to the issues of racial injustice and police brutality.

Costas called Kaepernick an “imperfect messenger,” but credited him with starting something powerful. Like Warner, Costas argues the protests are not meant to disrespect members of the military.

“Patriotism comes in many forms,” Costas said. “And what has happened is its been conflated with kind of a bumper-sticker-flag-waving and with the military only, so that people cannot see, that in his own way, Colin Kaepernick, imperfectly, is doing a patriotic thing. And so, too, are some of these other players.”

