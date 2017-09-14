'Sunday Night Football' ratings up in Week 1, but other national NFL games saw a drop

WASHINGTON, D.C. - NFL ratings took a hit in multiple windows in Week 1 amid the coverage and fallout of Hurricane Irma, though Sunday Night Football experienced an uptick with its opener.
CBS reported an 8.6 rating with an 18 share, down by about 8% compared to the same broadcast window last year.
Fox delivered a 12.6 rating and 22.6 million viewers.
The other networks said the ratings were incomplete because not all markets could be gauged.
ESPN, which broadcast two games on Monday Night Football, also reported numbers that were slightly down from last year.
The New Orleans Saints-Minnesota Vikings game Vikings averaged a 6.8 rating and 11.4 million viewers. The Los Angeles Chargers-Denver Broncos contest averaged a 6.0 rating and 9.9 million viewers.
NBC said ratings from Sunday Night Football were up 5% from last year's opener. The New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys game had a total audience — including streaming viewers — of 24.5 million viewers. The TV-only audience averaged 24.2 million.
The top markets for the game was Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Richmond and Albuquerque.
