Groundskeeper has storied history with Super Bowl venues

HOUSTON - We’ve been watching our city transform into a Super Bowl city for months. Now the teams are set, and NRG Stadium is undergoing the same process less than two weeks before Super Bowl 51.

Driving past NRG Stadium, the banners are hard to miss. However, it’s the small preparation details that are making NRG Stadium arguably the best Super Bowl site ever.

A team of the nation’s best groundskeepers sprayed the Patriots and Falcons logos Tuesday. Watching over the entire operation, 87-year-old George P. Toma guides "the young guys."

“You’re watching people paint here,” Toma said. “You see, they have splash boards, so just about everything is computerized.”

The NFL has been calling on Toma, the Kansas City Royals groundskeeper, every year since Super Bowl I in 1967. Yes, he’s that good. In 1957, NFL executives noticed how well-maintained Municipal Stadium in Kansas City was. They offered him a job, and nearly 60 years later, NRG might be the best work he’s ever been a part of.

“The turf here, I say, in my book, is best Super Bowl turf we’ve played on for a Super Bowl,” Toma said.

The man who once grew grass in the trunk of his car, just to prove he could do it, is in five sports halls of fame. Among the groundskeeping community, he’s regarded as "The Godfather of Groundskeeping."

“There’s no George Toma without the people that I work with, and nobody has very worked for me,” Toma said. “They work with me.”

The Korean War veteran and son of a Pennsylvania coal miner believes NRG Stadium is a masterpiece.

“I don’t think you’ll see a straighter line in football than we do today,” Toma said.

Toma is not a stranger to Houston. In 1974, he spent weeks preparing for Super Bowl VIII at Rice Stadium. Thirty years later, he returned for Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium.

When he’s not preparing for the NFL’s biggest game, he’s working on NFL Pro Bowls, Olympics, World Cup Soccer and the World Series.

Toma, other grounds crew and event staff at NRG, aren’t finished. Crews will be going over every inch of the stadium leading up to Super Bowl Sunday. In case anything goes wrong with the field, Toma will be standing by on the sideline for game day.

