Close Which Super Bowl ads are the best? Vote now KUSA 4:07 PM. CST February 05, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Which Super Bowl ads will everyone be talking about after the game? Which commercials made you laugh? Which made you cry?RELATED: Super Bowl LI CoverageVote for your favorite ad! (© 2017 KUSA) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Remains found during search for missing woman Food Fight: Grocery Stores vs. Home Delivery Meal Kits Videos Show Great White Off Hilton Head FInstagram for web Kurt Warner voted into Hall of Fame Armed veteran shoots two suspected robbers TRIAL FOR DOCTOR ACCUSED OF HARMING PATIENTS Local doctor accused of assaulting patients Teens in jeopardy: Dangerous trends Mystery box of slides found More Stories Evanger's voluntarily recalling Hunk of Beef dog food Feb. 5, 2017, 10:05 a.m. Oakville native performs with Lady Gaga during Super… Feb. 5, 2017, 3:05 p.m. Texas restaurant owner claims racist note written on bill Feb. 5, 2017, 9:36 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs