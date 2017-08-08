Has Kaepernick been blacklisted from the NFL?

Former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the National Anthem in protest of racial injustice. (Photo: Custom)

With the Miami Dolphins signing 34-year-old (and briefly retired) quarterback Jay Cutler, former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick remains unemployed. The Dolphins were apparently looking at Kaepernick as a replacement for injured starter Ryan Tannehill, but ultimately went elsewhere.

This latest snub leads to the big question: has Kaepernick become blacklisted from the NFL?

It was last season, a rough season to say the least, where he kneeled down during the performances of the National Anthem in response to racial injustice in America. Many players followed in his footsteps as the season went on, and in the process, he became one of the most talked about (and controversial) athletes in sports.

In the process, teams have become more cautious of adding him to their roster, even if they do need a quarterback (such as the Dolphins and Ravens).

One of the most controversial statements Kaepernick made last year was directed at future President Donald Trump: “He always says make America great again. Well, America has never been great for people of color. And that's something that needs to be addressed.”

Ever since, NFL players (and fans) alike have accused teams of “blacklisting” him either because of the color of his skin, and/or the controversy surrounding him.

But through it all, people forget it was only four years ago that the 49ers made the Super Bowl for the first time in over 20 years with Kaepernick leading the way, where they fell to the Baltimore Ravens.

In his five-year career, the 29-year-old has thrown 72 touchdowns as opposed to 30 interceptions, and has thrown for 12,271 yards. He’s also rushed for 2300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Clearly, he still has the talent to be a successful quarterback, as he has proven it before. He threw for 16 touchdowns and only four interceptions in 12 games last year. Despite that, the 49ers went 1-10 in his 11 starts.

However, it was the statements he made and the actions he did that have officially put him in a complicated relationship within the NFL community.

And his opinions may have cost him his career as well.



© 2017 KSDK-TV