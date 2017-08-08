The Internet can't decide if 'Jeff Fisher Day' should be 8/8 or 7/9

Oct 23, 2016; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles Rams coach Jeff Fisher walks off the field after game 16 of the NFL International Series against the New York Giants at Twickenham Statdium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Custom)

Last year around this time on Hard Knocks, we were treated to then-Rams coach Jeff Fisher ranting about how the Los Angeles franchise wasn’t going 7-9.

He turned out to be right: The Rams actually went 4-12, with Fisher compiling a 4-9 record before being fired midseason. But the point here isn’t what happened last year. It’s the fact that Fisher’s coaching record has included a whole bunch of 7-9 and 8-8 seasons.

That’s led some people to declare on Tuesday that August 8 (AKA 8/8) is Jeff Fisher Day:

How do we break this tie? Let’s consult Pro Football Reference:

8-8 seasons: 5

7-9 seasons: 4

There’s also one 7-8-1 year, so I have no idea how to count that.

Either way, we can all celebrate that Fisher was, as my colleague Steven Ruiz said, “perpetually mediocre.”

© 2017 USATODAY.COM