Tom Brady finally broke his silence about Gisele's concussion comments

Back in May, Tom Brady’s wife, Gisele Bundchen, revealed in an interview with CBS that her husband had suffered concussions during the 2016 season.

The Patriots quarterback went the next month without speaking to the media about Gisele’s bombshell revelation. He responded through his agent, but during Patriots OTAs, Brady did not speak to reporters.

On Sunday, Brady finally addressed what Gisele said, but still stopped short of saying he suffered a concussion during the season.

He said during an interview on ESPN’s E:60, as transcribed by CBS Sports.

Negandhi: “[Gisele] sees the hits, she was vocal about that, most recently on CBS about the concussions, how much do you talk to her about those hits that you take?”

Brady: “She’s there every day. I mean, we go to bed in the same bed every night, so I think she knows when I’m sore, she knows when I’m tired, she knows when I get hit. We drive home together [from games]. But, she also knows how well I take care of myself. She’s a very concerned wife and very loving.”

Brady didn’t say that his wife was wrong, but he noticeably avoided the mention of concussions.

In May, Gisele said:

“He has concussions pretty much every…I mean we don’t talk about it,” she told Charlie Rose. “But he has concussions and I don’t really think it’s a healthy thing for your body to go through. You know, that kind of aggression all the time, that cannot be healthy for you. I’m planning on having him be healthy and do a lot of fun things when we’re like 100 I hope.”

Brady wasn’t listed on the injury report for a concussion at any point last season.

