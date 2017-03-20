Tom Brady's Super Bowl jersey found by NFL, FBI

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks for his missing jersey in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Photo: Kevin C. Cox, 2017 Getty Images)

HOUSTON — Tom Brady’s missing Super Bowl jersey has finally been found by FBI and NFL security teams, a spokesman confirmed to NFL.com Monday morning.

Fox Sports insider Jay Glazer was the first to break the news of the location of the jersey.

The NFL released the following statement:

Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered. Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots' victory in Super Bowl XLIX against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015.

The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media. Due to the ongoing investigation, we would refer any additional questions to the FBI.

Early Monday morning, Glazer reported that the NFL and the FBI “believe they have located Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jersey” and are “in process of returning to Patriots.”

Breaking: FOX Sports has learned the FBI & NFL Security believe they have located Tom Brady's (cont) https://t.co/kxAaxUl3c5 — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) March 20, 2017

The NFL spokesman also noted that Brady’s Super Bowl XLIX jersey from the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks was also recovered in the search for the Super Bowl LI jersey.

Following the disappearance of Brady Super Bowl LI jersey, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick asked the Texas Rangers to help the Houston Police Department with the investigation.

The jersey was said to have an estimated value of $500,000.

After the news of Brady’s jersey being found broke, HPD Police Chief Art Acevedo tweeted out the following message:

Proud @houstonpolice Major Offenders Divison traced Brady Jersey to Mexico & it has been recovered with help of FBI & Mexican authorities. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 20, 2017

