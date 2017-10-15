Top NFL player matchups to watch in Week 6: Can Ben Roethlisberger bounce back vs. Chiefs?

Oct 8, 2017; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) passes against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Ben Roethlisberger's five-interception outing against the Jacksonville Jaguars was troubling for Pittsburgh Steelers fans, but it was his postgame comments that set off an alarm.

After unraveling in a 30-9 loss, the veteran quarterback offered up a cryptic self-assessment by saying after the game, "Maybe I just don't have it anymore." Roethlisberger spent much of this week saying his confidence hasn't been shaken, but there's ample concern about his central role in the offense's early struggles.

Facing the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on the road Sunday, Roethlisberger has the chance to sway the skeptical if he can make significant strides.

By any measure, Pittsburgh's offense has been a massive letdown. One of the league's most talented units has averaged just 19.8 points per game, tied for 19th in the NFL. Roethlisberger has thrown six touchdowns and seven interceptions for a 75.8 quarterback rating, leaving him behind the likes of Mike Glennon and Blake Bortles.

But few opponents have had more trouble with the Steelers than the Chiefs, who are 0-6 in games that Roethlisberger has played from start to finish. And though road games have been troublesome for the quarterback in recent years, the Steelers prevailed in an 18-16 AFC divisional playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium last year despite settling for six field goals.



Though the Chiefs have surrendered a league-low 51.4% completion rate, the defense has been prone to giving up big plays and ranks just 25th with 248 yards allowed per game. Top cornerback Marcus Peters doesn't shadow opposing No. 1 receivers, so the secondary must be prepared for Antonio Brown to be deployed in a number of different ways as Pittsburgh seeks to get him favorable looks.

Here are four other matchups that could define Week 6:

Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff vs. Jacksonville Jaguars' secondary

Three turnovers haunted Goff in last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, and the upstart passer will have to be on watch once again. The Jaguars not only have the most sacks through five games (20) but also the most takeaways (15).

The Rams should continue to lean on Todd Gurley given Jacksonville's 31st-ranked rush defense (146.4 yards allowed per game) and league-worst 5.4 yards allowed per carry. But Los Angeles can expect a loaded box to stop its star running back and Goff needs to make defenses pay in those scenarios. The red zone has been a particular stumbling block, as the Rams have scored touchdowns on just 47.83% of their trips.

For Jacksonville, slowing another high-powered attack could further legitimize what appears to be the league's newest elite defense. Cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye have locked down opposing receivers and have a favorable matchup against an underwhelming Rams receiving corps. If Calais Campbell and the defensive line can create havoc up front, Goff could be in for a long day.



Green Bay Packers RB Aaron Jones vs. Minnesota Vikings' front seven

The fifth-round rookie from UTEP became Green Bay's latest revelation last week in a 125-yard performance against the Dallas Cowboys. With Ty Montgomery still recovering from broken ribs, Jones could again be in the spotlight for the NFC North rivalry clash.

The Vikings have fared far better against the run (ranked eighth with 80 yards allowed per game) than the pass (20th with 229 yards per game). Yet Aaron Rodgers has already been sacked a league-high 19 times, and starting offensive tackles David Bakhtiari and Bryan Bulaga remain questionable. Facing a formidable pass rush led by Everson Griffen (six sacks) and Danielle Hunter, Green Bay might need to call on Jones to provide balance.

For Minnesota, corralling the run game is a crucial part of preventing big plays from Rodgers. The Vikings rank first in third-down defense with a conversion rate of just 25.5%. If Linval Joseph and the defensive front can force Rodgers into obvious passing situations, it could keep the Packers' attack in check.

New England Patriots WRs Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan vs. New York Jets' secondary

Jets defensive end Leonard Williams said his unit has "swagger" heading into its matchup with the Patriots, but it will take more than confidence to slow Tom Brady. In two wins over Gang Green last year, Brady threw for 500 yards and five touchdowns.

Yet a reshuffled secondary has given hope to a Jets team that finds itself tied with the Patriots and Buffalo Bills for a share of the AFC East lead. New York has the eighth-lowest opposing quarterback rating allowed (81.9) and ranks sixth in yards per attempt (6.4). Rookie safeties Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye have had few lapses as starters, while Morris Claiborne has quietly re-established himself as a trusted option at cornerback.

The Patriots' top-ranked passing offense (320 yards per game) will be the Jets' greatest test yet, though it hasn't been impervious to mistakes. With Rob Gronkowski dealing with a thigh injury, New England needs Cooks and Hogan to consistently establish separation against the secondary. Brady has already taken 16 sacks this year and likely will be looking to get the ball out earlier.

Detroit Lions RB Ameer Abdullah vs. New Orleans Saints' front seven

Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable with ankle and hamstring injuries. though the quarterback is expected to play. With their leader at less than 100%, the Lions could use a new dynamic on offense to lighten Stafford's traditionally heavy burden.

Abdullah had a career-high 94 rushing yards against the Vikings two weeks ago, but he managed just 31 against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday. If the running game is consistent, the Lions can avoid limit their liability not only against Stafford, but also a defense facing Drew Brees and a Saints attack yet to commit a turnover.

New Orleans' rushing defense ranks in the middle of the pack, though it bottled up Jay Ajayi and the Miami Dolphins in its last game in London. The line will have to establish a consistent push. Defensive end Cameron Jordan's matchup with right tackle Rick Wagner could set the tone for the day.

