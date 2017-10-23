NHL free agent Matt Lashoff dedicates new single, 'Stronger Together', to Las Vegas

The cover for Matt Lashoff's newest single, "Stronger Together." Photo by: YouTube (Photo: Custom)

ST. LOUIS, MO. - In the basement of his St. Louis home, it doesn't take long to notice that Matt Lashoff's passions include hockey and music.

"Started out with the drums, guitar and I really started you know diving full bore into songwriting when I left home at 14 to play hockey," said Lashoff.

Lashoff is now 31, and a veteran of the sport, after spending time with the Bruins, Lightning, and Maple Leafs. His journey in the National Hockey League has been filled with highs and lows, but throughout it all, it's music — playing and writing it — that's been his escape from the pressure of the sport.

"It has always been my safety net," added Lashoff.

Now he hopes his music can comfort others. His latest song, "Stronger Together", is his response to the shooting in Las Vegas.

"You know I had a lot of buddies and a lot of friends that were uprooted and moved to this new team in Vegas which should be this wonderful time, it's kind of fresh start for everybody, and then on top of it happening at a musical event."

Lashoff's lyrics seem to resonate. In just two weeks, the song has gone viral.

"It really only took him a couple of hours to write," said Kristin Lashoff, Matt's wife. "Which is a testament to his talent."

Players from around the league have been tweeting out the song since it was released on Tuesday, October 17, and the biggest thing Matt and Kristin want people to know is that it's not about them, it's about giving back to the community of Las Vegas.

"I mean it speaks to everyone," added Kristin. "It's dedicated to those in Las Vegas but really it can hit on all levels."

Listen to the song here:

<a data-cke-saved-href="http://mattlashoff.bandcamp.com/track/stronger-together" href="http://mattlashoff.bandcamp.com/track/stronger-together">Stronger Together by Matt Lashoff</a>

You can also find the song on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and more. You can also find more information on his website.

