Center Ice Brewery now offering shuttles to Blues games

ST. LOUIS - There’s a new partnership happening in the St. Louis area, and it involves a match made in heaven – beer and hockey!

Center Ice Brewery announced on Facebook they are teaming up with Stanley Shuttle. The two businesses are making it easier for hockey fans to catch rides between the brewery and the St. Louis Blues home games.

The shuttle service is said to start once the regular season begin and continue through the post season.

The newly opened Center Ice Brewery is a hockey themed bar in downtown St. Louis. They have two signature beers, the American Golden Ale and the Hop Shelf IPA. The bar added an additional beer to the house list for the solar eclipse called the Summer Eclipse Chocolate Stout.

The Brewery is located at 3126 Olive Street and is open Wednesday through Sunday. Click here for more information.

