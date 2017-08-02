Agent: Blues sign Prosser to solidify depth

Jan 26, 2017; Saint Paul, MN, USA; St Louis Blues forward Scottie Upshall (10) checks Minnesota Wild defenseman Nate Prosser (39) in the first period at Xcel Energy Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Custom)

The Blues solidified their depth on the blue line, signing veteran defenseman Nate Prosser to a two-year contract.

The Blues have yet to announce the signing, but Prosser's agent, Ben Hankinson, confirmed in a tweet that Prosser was headed to St. Louis. Prosser was with the Blues very briefly during training camp in 2014 after signing a one-year, two-way contract.

Terms of the contract were undisclosed.

Prosser, 31, is a veteran of eight NHL seasons, all with the Wild. He will be reunited with former Wild coach Mike Yeo.

Prosser has played in 302 NHL regular-season and postseason games. He has seven goals and 31 assists in 282 regular-season games and another two assists in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Prosser's addition gives the Blues seven veteran defensemen and 23 rostered players under contract.

Kraft Hockeyville details revealed

The Blues' preseason game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Sept. 24 will now be held in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania, at 7 p.m. on NBCSN.

The game was originally slated for the Rostraver Ice Garden in Belle Vernon, Pennsylvania, which was the winner of Kraft Hockeyville USA 2017.

The game will now be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.

