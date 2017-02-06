Agostino helps Blues beat Flyers 2-0

St. Louis Blues left wing Kenny Agostino leaps against the glass as he celebrates his goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during the third period at Wells Fargo Center. The Blues beat the Flyers, 2-0. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Eric Hartline, Eric Hartline)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Kenny Agostino scored his first goal in almost three years, Carter Hutton had 26 saves and the St. Louis Blues beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-0 on Monday night.

Paul Stastny also scored for St. Louis, which won for the second time in three games after coach Mike Yeo replaced Ken Hitchcock on Feb. 1, following a 1-5-0 stretch. Hutton, who allowed 13 goals in his three previous appearances, posted his first shutout since Jan. 24 and No. 3 on the season.

Michal Neuvirth made 14 stops for Philadelphia, which lost for the third time in four games.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.