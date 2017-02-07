Allen, Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Jake Allen made 30 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen's second shutout of the season.
Ottawa goaltender Andrew Hammond had 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 18. He had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
