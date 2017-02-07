Allen, Blues blank Ottawa Senators 6-0

Feb 7, 2017; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Ottawa Senators center Kyle Turris (7) battles with St. Louis Blues center Jori Lehtera (12) following a faceoff in the first period at Canadian Tire Centre. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Marc DesRosiers, Custom)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) - Jake Allen made 30 saves, Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice and the St. Louis Blues beat the Ottawa Senators 6-0 on Tuesday night.

Magnus Paajarvi, Patrik Berglund, Alex Steen and Ivan Barbashev also scored for the Blues (27-22-5). It was Allen's second shutout of the season.

Ottawa goaltender Andrew Hammond had 24 saves in his first start since Dec. 18. He had been sidelined by a high ankle sprain.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.