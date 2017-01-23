Allen returns to the team, gets advice from Brodeur

Jan 19, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen (34) is replaced by goalie Carter Hutton (40) during the first period against the Washington Capitals at Scottrade Center. Allen returned to the game in the first period and was replaced again by Hutton during the second period. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

HAZELWOOD, MO. - Any time a future Hall of Famer is at your disposal and strikes up even the slightest of conversations, it would be in one's best interests to listen.

Such was the case for Blues goalie Jake Allen.

Allen was back at practice Monday, three days after general manager Doug Armstrong announced that Allen would not accompany the team on its trip to play the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday.

Allen, who has struggled of late, being pulled in his past three starts (four of the past six) while allowing 10 goals on 36 shots (a .722 save percentage), did get a workout in on Saturday to keep "the legs going." He skated on Sunday and has received support from teammates and coaches from all aspects. But when Allen got the chance to speak to perhaps to arguably the greatest goalie to ever play in the NHL, there was no choice but to listen.

Allen had the chance to speak to Blues assistant general manager Martin Brodeur, who has struggled at times throughout his 22-year career that included all but seven of his 1,266 regular season games with the New Jersey Devils.

"Just some goalie talk," Allen said of his conversation with Brodeur. "Nice to bounce it off someone. You talk to 'Hutts' (backup goalie Carter Hutton) and Jimmy (Blues goalie coach Jim Corsi), but to bounce some stuff off an experienced goalie is pretty awesome.

"... You talk to a lot of people, but this is something you figure out yourself. People can help so much, but this is all on you and something you figure out on your own."

Brodeur, with the most wins of any goalie in league history with 691, said offering positive thoughts was the only way to go, but he didn't want to dwell on it too much.

"I just kind of told him to keep his head up, that’s it," Brodeur said. "I didn’t really sit down or have a conversation with him about what’s going on. The more people that talk to him, the tougher it gets, so I didn’t want to be too much involved."

Brodeur said the support of the organization is key in times like this.

"In my own career, I’ve been through it and my organization always had my back. That’s what (Armstrong) and (Blues coach Ken Hitchcock) and all the players are doing, they’re trying to help him out through this. We’re all in the same boat here, everybody wants for him and for us to have success. So when something like this happens, the support has to be there."

Allen is 17-12-3 with a 2.85 goals-against average, which ranks 35th in the League and .897 save percentage, which ranks 45th in the League. Since starting the season 14-6-3, Allen has gone 3-8-0 the past 12 starts with a 3.85 GAA and .872 save percentage.

For the Blues — who are 23-19-5, teetering on the edge of the Stanley Cup Playoffs — a number of issues exist beyond their goaltending, but Allen feels like laying blame his way is justified.

"I have no problem with taking the heat," Allen said. "It's always sometimes you get more of the brunt of it as a goalie as the last line of defense, but in this situation, I have no problem with it. I should be the backbone of this team and I haven't been. A lot of it falls on my shoulders letting the guys down in many situations not giving them chances to win, but this is a weekend where I (sat) back, I (relaxed), I (enjoyed) it, I didn't think of a puck for a couple days and came back today I felt really good in the net."

Hitchcock, who said Hutton will get the start Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Penguins (6 p.m. CT on NBCSN, KMOX 1120-AM), will bring Allen back for a game Thursday at the Minnesota Wild (7 p.m. CT on NBCSN, KMOX 1120-AM) if all goes according to plan.

"We get another tech work load on Jake tomorrow, then we'll get a game work load on Wednesday with Jake and then he'll be ready to go for Thursday," Hitchcock said. "And that's the plan providing that we see the same improvement that we saw yesterday and today on the tech workload on Jake."

Having been down this path before, Brodeur, who also has the most losses in NHL history with 363, said he understands how Allen can feel like he's alone on an island sometimes.

"It’s such an individual part of the sport, the goaltending area, compared to any other," Brodeur said. “A goalie, you’re sitting back there by yourself. You’re playing 60 minutes and you’re in your own head. Everybody thinks that goalies are quirky, so when things are not going well, they leave you alone, they don’t even talk to you. And that’s when it becomes a little harder, when things are snowballing, because you feel that you’re really by yourself. When you’re going through it, it’s a hard time, because [Allen] is the one stopping the puck or not stopping the puck. So that becomes a game that he has to beat himself to get back to where he needs to be for us to have any kind of success."

In the end, Brodeur feels like Allen will be better for having gone through these struggles.

"He’s got to get himself thinking that, 'I’m just going to go out and leave everything out there,'" Brodeur said. "He’s good enough, he’s talented enough, he’s got a great technique to fall back on. It’s just a matter of repetition and getting it done."

Allen has maintained that despite his struggles, he's worked on the technical aspects of his game adequately. Getting through the mental part if it is what's holding him back and something he has to get through.

"That's really it," Allen said. "I'm doing everything I possibly can right now away from the game times. I feel like I'm doing them well. If I wasn't, I'd be even more upset with myself because you're not giving yourself the best options to be ready for the games and I feel like I'm preparing really well. If that was an excuse, that's unacceptable, but that's not the case. I have to get back in there, whether it's this week or next week or two weeks and find a way to get it done."

(© 2017 KSDK)