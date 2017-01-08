Berglund's game-winner helps Blues edge Stars

(Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

After a tough loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday, the Blues battled a Central Division foe at the Scottrade Center.

For the third consecutive game, the opposing team scored first. Lauri Korpikoski deked before sliding the puck between Carter Hutton’s pads just 2:20 into the game.

The Blues responded midway through the first. Brad Hunt dumped the puck into the offensive zone. Paul Stastny read the play and retrieved the puck’s bounce off the boards. He knocked it in to tie the game at 1-1. Carter Hutton was credited with the second assist—I believe he’s tied with Ty Rattie now.

Per usual, Vladimir Tarasenko struck the scoreboard. Alexander Steen dished the puck to Tarasenko, who ripped it into the top-right corner to give the Blues a 2-1 lead with 3:17 remaining in the first period.

Kevin Shattenkirk was penalized for cross-checking just 0:17 into the second. On the Star’s power play, Patrick Eaves collected Jason Spezza’s rebound before lifting it over Hutton’s left shoulder to knot the game at 2-2.

The Blues were given a power play thanks to John Klingberg’s interference penalty. Paul Stastny tallied his second of the game by tipping-in Steen’s shot from the point. Stastny’s ninth of the season made it 3-2 with 8:59 left in the period.

Kari Lehtonen was replaced by Antti Niemi after the goal.

With just 1:25 left in the second period, John Klingberg scored his fifth of the season. His shot deflected off a Blue’s stick to tie the game.

Heading into the third period, shots were even at 17.

Kevin Shattenkirk’s shot-pass was deflected-in by Patrik Berglund with 1:54 remaining in regulation to make it 4-3. Berglund’s goal was enough to edge the Dallas Stars.

The division win improved their record to 21-14-5. They’ll host David Backes and the Boston Bruins this upcoming Tuesday, 7:00 p.m.

"It’s a matter of treating Tuesday like we lost tonight. I think that’s something that we do such a good job of when we lose is come back and play well," said Shattenkirk. "We have to treat Tuesday’s game like we have that hunger to get another win. It’s gonna be important for us to do that because Boston’s a team that can catch us if we’re not ready for them. Obviously David (Backes) is coming back to town, so he’s gonna want to have a big showing, but we have to put all that aside and try to get a winning streak going here."

