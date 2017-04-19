Blue approaching tonight like any other game

Apr 16, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen (20) celebrates with defenseman Jay Bouwmeester (19) center Patrik Berglund (21) and center Vladimir Sobotka (71) after he scored an empty net goal against the Minnesota Wild (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

ST. LOUIS -- - The St. Louis Blues will look to sweep a series for the sixth time in franchise history in their Western Conference First Round series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Minnesota Wild at Scottrade Center on Wednesday.

The Blues won identical 2-1 games on the road in Minnesota, in overtime on a Joel Edmundson game-winner in Game 1 and a Jaden Schwartz game-winning goal with 2:27 remaining in regulation to give St. Louis its third 2-0 series lead in franchise history doing so on the road; they went on to sweep the previous two series in 1993 against the Chicago Blackhawks and 2001 against the Dallas Stars.

So what's the best way to try and focus on the task at hand while trying to close out a series in four games?

"If we play the way we've been playing, if we play our game, we feel like we can continue to win," Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo said. "It sounds simple. At the same time, we've got a team on the ropes and we've got to make sure we take advantage of that and expect their best game."

Those are the words from coach Mike Yeo on Tuesday and the ones he reiterated again on Wednesday.

In other words, treat it like another game.



"Same way we've approached the other games," Yeo said. "We're not fools, we know what's at stake here, but we come into this game, we're not focused on that, we're focused on our opponent, on expecting a very, very strong game from them, the same way we have every other game. Expecting a hard game and then the preparation of what we need to make sure we're on top of our game. That's our mindset right now. And then what you do is make sure you have the confidence and belief that you do the right things and you'll get rewarded."

