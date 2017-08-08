Blues announce new minor-league affiliate in Tulsa

OTTAWA, ON - JANUARY 21: A general view of the net taken before the game between the St. Louis Blues and the Ottawa Senators at Scotiabank Place on January 21, 2010 in Ottawa, Canada. (Photo by Phillip MacCallum/Getty Images) (Photo: Phillip MacCallum, Custom)

The St. Louis Blues announced a new minor league affiliate in the Eastern Coast Hockey League Tuesday after reaching a deal with the Tulsa Oilers.

The one-year deal with the team is effective for the 2017-18 season. The Oilers are entering their fourth year in existence. Tulsa's head coach, Rob Murray, served as head coach for the ECHL's Alaska Aces for six years. Three of those years, the Aces were an affiliate of the St. Louis Blues.

“It is truly an honor for us to affiliate with such a class organization like the St. Louis Blues,” Oilers General Manager Taylor Hall said in a press release from the St. Louis Blues. “Our fan base will be thrilled as we have many Blues fans here in Tulsa.”

© 2017 KSDK-TV