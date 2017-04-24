Blues aware, respectful of Predators

Apr 2, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron (57) checks Nashville Predators center Mike Fisher (12) during the first period at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

The Blues just wrapped up a grueling five-game Western Conference First Round series against the Minnesota Wild, so they didn't have a whole lot of time to take a peek at the other teams in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

But when they did, and obviously wanting to know who they will play in the Western Conference Second Round, the Blues had a keen eye on the Nashville Predators and Chicago Blackhawks.

So it didn't go unnoticed for the Blues seeing the Predators sweep the Blackhawks, and it's something the Blues will have to prepare for ahead of Game 1 at Scottrade Center on Wednesday (7 p.m.; NBCSN, KYKY 98.1-FM).

"I definitely can't say I predicted a sweep by any means, but it doesn't really shock me," said Blues goalie Carter Hutton, who spent the past three seasons playing for the Predators. "I thought two years ago, two playoffs ago, we played the Hawks when I was there in the first round and we lost in six games. That was kind of the Scott Darling story. He came in for (Corey) Crawford and he played really well. We lost a couple games in overtime and in that series, I thought when I was with the Predators that they were the better team than the Hawks all series. But at that point there, the Hawks' depth just kind of held them in around games, so it doesn't surprise me. And then last year, they won in seven against the Ducks, who were a good team and then going to seven with the Sharks.

"So it's not that overly surprising to me. Obviously, the mighty Hawks have fallen and that's always the big story; they've got a lot of players, but it just goes to show how good this league is. And then you look at the Leafs giving Washington a scare. No one would have really thought that. It's the way the League is."

Nashville not only swept the Blackhawks, who won three of the past seven Stanley Cup titles, but they did so by outscoring Chicago 13-3 on the series.

"They play good in the neutral zone, they don't give you a lot of room to skate with the puck," Blues center Paul Stastny said of the Predators. "Sometimes you have to be patient, chip it around them and chase it yourself. Defensively I think they play a tight game, they've always been good. A good home team. It's always a tough building to play in, it's fun, but a hostile environment, but playoff time, every away game's always a tough one. That's a challenge.

"They've got four lines that are playing well. Their D-corps is obviously one of the tops in the League. We've got our hands full. Different challenges, we'll have a different game plan, we'll let (Blues coach Mike Yeo) and the coaches come up with things we can pick out that will make us a better team than them."

A lot has been made of Nashville beating Chicago at its own game with speed and transition hockey. But Yeo said the Blues, who held an optional practice on Tuesday, noticed more than just Nashville's speed element against the Blackhawks.

"They obviously checked very well against Chicago, made it very, very difficult on them," Yeo said of the Predators. "And they are very competitive. That’s one thing that really shows up. So it’s gonna be another great test for us.

"Our last (game against Nashville, a 4-1 win on April 2) was a good one. We played well, but when I look back at it, I remember that they were in the middle of a tough stretch. I think they might have been a little fatigued. Other than that, they were a handful for us. We weren’t on the right side of things, so certainly we’re looking at the video and some areas that we’re going to have to be better."

© 2017 KSDK-TV