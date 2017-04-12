Blues beat Wild 2-1 in OT to take Game 1

St. Louis Blues goalie Jake Allen makes a save on Minnesota Wild forward Nino Niederreiter (22) during the third period in game one of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Xcel Energy Center. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brace Hemmelgarn, Custom)

ST. PAUL, MINN. - The Blues managed to steal Game 1 of their first round series with the Minnesota Wild with a 2-1 win early Thursday morning thanks to a monster performance by Jake Allen.

Joel Edmundson scored 17:48 into the overtime period to give the Blues a 2-1 road win and 1-0 series lead.

Despite being dominated in nearly every facet of the game during the first 59:37 of the game, the Blues held a 1-0 lead thanks to Jake Allen. He made a total of 51 saves, allowing just one goal when the Wild pulled their goalie in the final minute of the third period, netting the equalizer with 22.7 seconds left in the third.

Vladimir Sobotka picked up right where he left off in his one NHL regular season game this season as he scored the Blues' first playoff goal of 2017 after a defensive-zone turnover by the Wild left him open to cash in a deflected shot in the middle of the second period.

The Blues were out-shot 52-26, lost the face-off battle 47-33 and were out-hit 35-18, but still pulled out the victory.

Game 2 will be in Minnesota Friday night at 7 p.m.

