Blues, Busch Stadium joining unique history with Winter Classic

St. Louis is buzzing as the city looks ahead to the Winter Classic, and on Jan. 2 (weather permitting), the city, team and venue will join exclusive groups in the history of the NHL.

Since bringing hockey back outside in 2008, the NHL has hosted eight Winter Classic games and laid claim to the New Years Day holiday, similar to the NFL's hold on Thanksgiving. With New Years Day falling on a Sunday this year, the league has shifted the game to the second just as they did in 2012 and 2017.

Venue

Busch Stadium will be come the fifth baseball stadium to host the event, joining the likes of Fenway Park and Wrigley field. The other four games were held in football stadiums.

In the previous eight classics, the NHL has visited five states and the District of Columbia.

Teams

The Blues will become the 11th team to play in a Winter Classic, while the Blackhawks will become the first team to play in three. The Blackhawks hosted the 2009 Winter Classic at Wrigley Field and were the visitors at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Rhe Blackhawks may have more experience, none of it is good, as they are 0-2.

While hometown fans may be encouraged by the Blackhawks' lack of Winter Classic success, they may want to temper expectations. The home team is just 2-6. On a positive note, the Blackhawks were one of the two road teams who lost the game.

Weather

If weather forecasts are correct, the 2017 Winter Classic could become the first game delayed to another day. The 2011 and 2012 games were delayed for short periods of time, but the game has never been moved from the scheduled date.

Other precipitation at Winter Classics have been delightfully festive. In the inaugural Winter Classic, the Sabres and Penguins played as flurries fell. And in the 2014 classic, the Red Wings and Maple Leafs played in 13 degree temperatures and blowing snow.

Attendance

While Busch Stadium will be packed, there is not chance to match the Winter Classic attendance record. The 2014 classic was held in University of Michigan Stadium, one of the largest outdoor sports venues in the world. Despite the frigid temperatures, 105,491 people came out to see the game, giving it the highest attendance for a game in NHL history.

For more information and numbers on the Winter Classic, check out the Winter Classic by the Numbers.