Blues D impressive since trading Shattenkirk

Minnesota Wild left wing Zach Parise is checked by St. Louis Blues defenseman Alex Pietrangelo during the third period in game four of the first round of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scottrade Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Custom)

When the Blues traded defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to the Washington Capitals on Feb. 27, it was viewed as a sign of waving the white flag.

How could a team that relied heavily on the value and impact of Shattenkirk get better knowing there was no immediate return to offset the loss of Shattenkirk's value?

Simple. The Blues looked within; they had no other choice.

In 61 regular-season games leading up to Feb. 27, the Blues allowed 176 goals, or 2.89 per game, which was 22nd in the NHL. Something had to give.

Over the final 21 games without Shattenkirk, the Blues went from 22nd to first in the League in average goals per game at 1.90. Only the Anaheim Ducks (38) allowed fewer goals in that timeframe than the Blues and Montreal Canadiens (40), but the Ducks did so in 19 games, and the Canadiens did it in 20.

Implementing Mike Yeo's system after taking over for Ken Hitchcock certainly played a role, but the Blues' top six, which included Robert Bortuzzo now being a regular with Shattenkirk gone to go with Alex Pietrangelo, Jay Bouwmeester, Colton Parayko, Joel Edmundson, Carl Gunnarsson and even Jordan Schmaltz, who was recalled from Chicago of the American Hockey League on March 1.

"We've kind of obviously taken bigger roles, some of us," Pietrangelo said. "I think the big thing too is with [Bortuzzo] coming back, he and [Gunnarsson] have kind of solidified those other spots. It's always easier when you get some chemistry and those guys are able to play together, even during the season, and as the playoffs have been going. [Schmaltz] filled in, did a great job, but it's always good to get some camaraderie and playing with each other. We all know how each other plays but there's nothing like playing with each other. You can really see us, we've kept the same pairs together for awhile now and it's really starting to roll."

Goaltending played a big role in it as well, with Jake Allen and Carter Hutton going from last in the league in save percentage (.887) under Hitchcock through Jan. 31 to a League-best under Yeo (.937), going from 30th to finish 20th, and going from 28th in the League in goals allowed (3.12 per game) to first (1.88).

But certainly the defensive structure has been strengthened.

"Well, what happened obviously a new player has come into the lineup. I don't want to say that our identity has changed back there but obviously if you take a guy like [Shattenkirk] out and replace him with a guy like Bortuzzo, then they're different types of players," Yeo said. "We've got a big group, we've got a physical group. We've got a group that's going to compete and make it tough on the other team. But our defensive game relies far more than just our defensemen. I think that from that point on, we were in must-win mode and when you get in there, the focus on all the details of our game has been. And the forwards, it's their job to make sure they're helping out as well in terms of how we play with the puck and how we play without the puck. If we're doing the right things, then they should help make the defensemen play a better game."

Pietrangelo has certainly increased his role offensively to offset Shattenkirk's loss, but the onus was on Parayko to pick up more of the slack.

"We've been doing a good job of different players elevating their games. [Shattenkirk's] a pretty special player in a lot of different aspects. He's also a special teammate. He was one of the best guys in the locker room and things like that, but it's just one of those things where you've got to realize what you lost and you've got to make sure that everyone comes together and we just all kind of picked up the lost weight as a group."

The Blues have kept that mantra going into the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They allowed eight goals in five games [1.60 per game, second to the Nashville Predators] against the Minnesota Wild in the Western Conference First Round and they now have the formidable task of trying to shut down Nashville's red-hot top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen and Viktor Arvidsson, which accounted for 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in the 4-0 series sweep of the Chicago Blackhawks.

"They've got dangerous guys; we know how they play," Bouwmeester said. "They play with a lot of speed and they want to generate chances off the rush. They present some of the same problems that [Minnesota] does. They were a good-skating team and that one line having success against Chicago, I'm sure they're feeling good about themselves, but you prepare for it. It's the same old story, you try and take away their time and space, the time with the puck. For us, to be successful, we're going to have to make sure we're taking care of the puck because they rely on their transition a lot and they're quite good at it. It kind of goes down the line; it's all connected. It's going to be a good challenge for sure."

In The Slot Paajarvi goal sends St. Louis into second round against Nashville

