Blues' defense continues to struggle, lose to Senators

(Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

The St. Louis Blues returned home after a three-game road trip to California. They looked to add onto their two consecutive road wins.

Just 2:20 into the game, Ryan Reaves and Chris Neil dropped the gloves. Per usual, Reaves introduced his challenger to his left and right fists.

Ottawa took away the Blues’ momentum with a Jean-Gabriel Pageau goal. Pageau’s goal gave the Senators a 1-0 lead 0:43 seconds after the fight.

Midway through the first, Jay Bouwmeester’s slapshot was redirected-in by Paul Stastny to tie the game. Stastny tallied his 11th of the season with the goal.

The Blues led the Senators 9 to 8 in shots after one period of play.

In the second, Mike Hoffman punched-in a loose puck after Kyle Turris’ slapshot was blocked. Ottawa led the Blues 2-1 with 6:34 left in the period. Hoffman’s goal came on the power play from Paul Stastny’s slashing minor.

Bobby Ryan jammed his ninth of the season past Carter Hutton to give the Senators a 3-1 lead 1:25 later

Kevin Shattenkirk dug-up some hope for the Blues in the final minute of the second period. After receiving a pass from Vladimir Tarasenko, Shattenkirk blasted one into the top-left corner to cut their deficit to 3-2 with 0:56 left.

Alexander Steen struck 1:35 into the third for the St. Louis Blues. On the power play, he wristed one past Mike Condon to knot the game 1:35. Shattenkirk tallied an assist on the play.

Then Ottawa found the lucky bounces.

Mark Stone and Mike Hoffman grabbed goals to make it 5-3 with under ten minutes remaining in regulation. Then Stone scored an empty netter with 1:13 left to make it 6-3.

“The fourth goal was a killer,” said Ken Hitchcock. “It was a killer. Had puck support there, left it, didn't clear it, had it on our stick three times. Forwards left the winger, turn it over and that's the game.”

“We went down 4-3. We had some good chances after that,” said Shattenkirk. “But that was the backbreaker, really. It hurt, but we’re still in the game there.”

Patrik Berglund scored in the final minute of the game (earning three goals in last two games), but the Blues lost 6-4 to the Ottawa Senators. The Blues’ record stands still at 23-15-5, which keeps them at third place in the Central Division.

“We have a good team, we're always kind of in it,” explained Carter Hutton. “Tonight wasn't our night.”

St. Louis will host T.J. Oshie and the Washington Capitals this Thursday, 7:00 p.m.

(© 2017 KSDK)