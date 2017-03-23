Blues dominate Canucks, notice growing confidence

Mar 23, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA. Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

The St. Louis Blues returned home with four wins from their five-game road trip. Before facing the Canucks, they were 8-1-0 in their last nine games.

Although Henrik Sedin netted a goal to break-the-ice, Magnus Paajarvi responded with 2:28 left in the first period. Ivan Barbashev fed the wide-open Paajarvi, who attempted a backhand shot, then knocked in his own rebound. Paajarvi’s seventh of the season knotted it at 1-1.

In the second period, Alex Pietrangelo entered the offensive zone with two other Blues. He dropped the puck for Kyle Brodziak, who ripped one top-shelf. Brodziak’s goal came 17:13 into the period and gave St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

The Blues outshot the Canucks 22 to 20 after two periods.

Magnus Paajarvi added another goal onto the Blues’ score sheet with a snipe midway through the third. His shot beat Ryan Miller (former Blue) to extend their lead to 3-1.

“When he’s getting his scoring chances, he’s burying them,” said Kyle Brodziak of Magnus. “You saw that second goal. He absolutely buried that one.”

Alex Pietrangelo iced the cake with an empty-net goal to make it 4-1 with 2:35 remaining in regulation.

St. Louis improved their record to 40-28-5 and have won nine of their last ten games. The 4-1 victory was a great way to open their three-game homestand.

“I thought we had a collective group effort. Guys were ready to step-up tonight," explained Mike Yeo. "I think we've been earning confidence... We're coming into games knowing we have a chance to win."

From young guys up front to the big bodies behind them, the St. Louis Blues have found some much-needed confidence. With nine games left in the regular season, they look to keep this success flowing into the playoffs.

© 2017 KSDK-TV